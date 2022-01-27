Brokers Set Expectations for Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.25 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.38. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $12.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

