Brokers Set Expectations for Pacira BioSciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,140 shares of company stock worth $1,705,201. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.