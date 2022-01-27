Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.
Brookline Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.83. 10,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,106. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32.
In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,822 shares of company stock valued at $113,082 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
Brookline Bancorp Company Profile
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.
