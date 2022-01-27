Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Brookline Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.83. 10,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,106. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,822 shares of company stock valued at $113,082 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookline Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 114,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Brookline Bancorp worth $14,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.