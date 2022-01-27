Brunswick Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.25. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.64.

Brunswick stock opened at $87.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.69. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

