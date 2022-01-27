Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.60-$10.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on BC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.64.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $87.07 on Thursday. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average of $98.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

