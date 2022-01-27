BSCPAD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.76 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $76.85 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 32% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00048739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,314.96 or 0.06475143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00052777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,667.82 or 0.99766068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00051920 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

