BTSE (BTSE) Hits Market Cap of $33.77 Million

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, BTSE has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One BTSE coin can currently be bought for about $7.76 or 0.00020753 BTC on exchanges. BTSE has a market cap of $33.77 million and $233,547.00 worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00049273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.90 or 0.06518355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00052824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,306.16 or 0.99829482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00051183 BTC.

BTSE Profile

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom . BTSE’s official website is www.btse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

