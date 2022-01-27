Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,773 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $72,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $159.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.55. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

