Bunicorn Price Down 24.4% Over Last 7 Days (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Bunicorn has a market cap of $743,214.64 and $112,682.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049011 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,421.99 or 0.06517269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,036.45 or 0.99660210 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00052131 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.