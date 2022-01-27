Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) PT Raised to GBX 2,040

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,000 ($26.98) to GBX 2,040 ($27.52) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.36) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.98) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,195 ($29.61).

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,865.50 ($25.17) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,810.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,894.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,683.50 ($22.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,267 ($30.59).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

