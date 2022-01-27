Burency Market Capitalization Hits $3.01 Million (BUY)

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Burency has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $168,295.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burency has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00041121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005976 BTC.

About Burency

Burency (BUY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burency is burency.com . The official message board for Burency is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

