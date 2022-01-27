Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Down 8.9%

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.34. Approximately 25,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 260,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Several research firms recently commented on BNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $867.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of -2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $1,662,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,900,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,822,000 after acquiring an additional 108,351 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 66.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

