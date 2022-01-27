Bytom Trading 24.2% Lower This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Bytom has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $41.69 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00296779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001004 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,730,871,075 coins and its circulating supply is 1,634,065,719 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

