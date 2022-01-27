C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHRW. Barclays cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.80. The stock had a trading volume of 71,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,745. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

