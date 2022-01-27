C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.42

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.42 and last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 120699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AI. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -16.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $687,128.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after buying an additional 898,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after buying an additional 644,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after buying an additional 547,748 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 942.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,331,000 after buying an additional 533,200 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

