CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64), Fidelity Earnings reports. CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. CACI International updated its FY22 guidance to $18.14-18.57 EPS.

NYSE CACI traded down $15.72 on Thursday, hitting $250.18. 7,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,061. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. CACI International has a 12 month low of $215.18 and a 12 month high of $290.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.80 and a 200-day moving average of $267.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

