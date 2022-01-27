Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Insider Sells $466,333.53 in Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CZR stock traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,835,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,041. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,904,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,737,000 after acquiring an additional 161,776 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,029 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,350,000 after acquiring an additional 269,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after acquiring an additional 564,754 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,421,000 after acquiring an additional 367,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CZR shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

