Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $211.04

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 211.04 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 210.20 ($2.84), with a volume of 741779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204 ($2.75).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNE. decreased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.31) to GBX 220 ($2.97) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 250 ($3.37) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt cut Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 232 ($3.13) to GBX 235 ($3.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cairn Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 217.14 ($2.93).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 188.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 178.80.

In other Cairn Energy news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of Cairn Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.56), for a total transaction of £182,781.90 ($246,602.67).

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

