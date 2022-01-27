California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Terminix Global worth $12,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 14.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,526,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,365,000 after buying an additional 132,058 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,209,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 23,209 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $41.21 on Thursday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

