California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,101 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of IDACORP worth $11,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 84.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 32.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 105,911.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in IDACORP by 532.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 33,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in IDACORP by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 15,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IDA opened at $107.04 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $114.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

IDA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

