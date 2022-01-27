California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Helen of Troy worth $12,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HELE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $209.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $201.02 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.77.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

