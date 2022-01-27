California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,524 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.06% of FOX worth $12,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in FOX by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in FOX by 437.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $34.87 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

