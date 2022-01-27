California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Valvoline worth $12,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,661,000 after buying an additional 432,549 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 446,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after buying an additional 31,620 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Valvoline by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,344,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVV opened at $33.15 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

In related news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VVV. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

