California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Eagle Materials worth $12,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3,563.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 121,380 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $142.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

