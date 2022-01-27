California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Vontier worth $12,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Vontier by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Vontier by 1.0% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vontier by 31.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vontier by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vontier by 8.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VNT opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $37.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

