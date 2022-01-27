California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Boyd Gaming worth $11,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BYD shares. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.49. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

