California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.43 Million Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,021 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Change Healthcare worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Change Healthcare by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Change Healthcare by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 113,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $826.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

