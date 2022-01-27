California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.89 Million Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of CIT Group worth $11,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CIT Group by 311.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter worth $152,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in CIT Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $808,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $31,569.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.40. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.