California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.97 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Graphic Packaging worth $11,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 27.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,588,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,244,000 after buying an additional 338,980 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,831,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,143,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,163,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,241,000 after acquiring an additional 145,696 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 31.8% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 132,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 31,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.66.

NYSE:GPK opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

