California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.18 Million Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Credit Acceptance worth $12,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth $631,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.00, for a total value of $2,338,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,529 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,332. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $539.16 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $323.30 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $632.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $601.49. The company has a quick ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

