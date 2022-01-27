California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.66 Million Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $12,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after buying an additional 1,986,823 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,452,000 after buying an additional 1,429,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,683 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth $25,958,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth $27,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SKX. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.