California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.36 Million Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Workiva worth $13,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,553,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth $45,278,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,206,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,683,000 after purchasing an additional 292,834 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 281,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,468,000 after purchasing an additional 140,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,087,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,115,000 after purchasing an additional 133,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $4,186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $49,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 956,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,616,000. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.40.

NYSE WK opened at $111.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.33. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.25 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.27. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

