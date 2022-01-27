California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Alliance Data Systems worth $11,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.73.

NYSE ADS opened at $66.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

