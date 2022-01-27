California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,507 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Kornit Digital worth $12,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Kornit Digital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet cut Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $96.60 on Thursday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $181.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

