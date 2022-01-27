California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 8,976 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Element Solutions worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,451 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 553.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,594,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,559,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,717,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after buying an additional 1,283,099 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESI opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

ESI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

