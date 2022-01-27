California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 961 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of IPG Photonics worth $12,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $144.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $142.12 and a 52 week high of $257.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.15.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.