California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 9,711 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of OneMain worth $12,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 153.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average is $55.08.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

