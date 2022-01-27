California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,060 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of WESCO International worth $12,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,425,000 after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 233,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth about $15,964,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $122.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.34. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.49 and a 1 year high of $140.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 10,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $1,378,293.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,212 shares of company stock worth $8,995,952. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WCC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

