California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,319 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Clean Harbors worth $12,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

CLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $91.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.58. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.67.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.