California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 39,437 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,037,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,437 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of New York Community Bancorp worth $13,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 140,475 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,947,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,456 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,369,000. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

NYCB opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

