California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,943 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Sonoco Products worth $13,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,367,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,104 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE SON opened at $56.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average is $61.14.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

