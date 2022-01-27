California Public Employees Retirement System Takes $11.57 Million Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 99,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Avis Budget Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2,786.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,774,000 after buying an additional 393,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,715,000 after buying an additional 312,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 130.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,466,000 after buying an additional 294,439 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,657,000 after acquiring an additional 223,823 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $1,186,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $171.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.05. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.