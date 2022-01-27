California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Freshpet worth $11,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,234,000 after purchasing an additional 73,474 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,489,000 after buying an additional 471,865 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,714,000 after acquiring an additional 229,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Freshpet by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,143,000 after acquiring an additional 93,123 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 1,369.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after acquiring an additional 253,658 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet stock opened at $84.73 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.08 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.30 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.49.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. Stephens cut their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.36.

In related news, CEO William B. Cyr acquired 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $199,926.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Norris bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

