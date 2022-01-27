Calix (NYSE:CALX) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Head to Head Review

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) and Calix (NYSE:CALX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BuzzFeed and Calix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Calix $541.24 million 4.83 $33.48 million $3.59 11.43

Calix has higher revenue and earnings than BuzzFeed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.1% of Calix shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Calix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BuzzFeed and Calix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Calix 1 2 5 0 2.50

BuzzFeed currently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 94.37%. Calix has a consensus target price of $58.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.58%. Given BuzzFeed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than Calix.

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and Calix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed N/A N/A N/A Calix 36.05% 22.95% 16.14%

Summary

Calix beats BuzzFeed on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers. It enables communication service providers to provide a wide range of revenue-generating services from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The firm focuses on communications service providers access networks with the portion of the network, which governs available bandwidth and determines the range and quality of services that can be offered to subscribers. It also develops and sells carrier-class hardware and software products. The company was founded by Michael L. Hatfield and Carl E. Russo in August 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

