Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,749 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Callaway Golf worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELY. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 22.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.92. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.22 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELY. Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,194,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

