Callisto Network Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a market cap of $11.95 million and $48,831.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,454.59 or 0.06692142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00065702 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 78.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network's total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

