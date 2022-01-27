Cambridge Bancorp to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cambridge Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

CATC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CATC opened at $92.07 on Thursday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $70.53 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The company has a market capitalization of $641.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.51.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.04). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth $2,246,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

