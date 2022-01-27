Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Cameco stock opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. Cameco has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Cameco by 663.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

