Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target to $34.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

Shares of NYSE:XM traded up $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 80,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion and a PE ratio of -17.43.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 308,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,115,000 after purchasing an additional 161,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,130,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,078,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,241,000 after purchasing an additional 61,802 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 48,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

