Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $145.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.79% from the company’s current price.

WOLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

NYSE:WOLF traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.48. 52,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,835. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $75.06 and a 12-month high of $142.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.97.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

